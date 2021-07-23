Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 7,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

