Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $561.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.80 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

