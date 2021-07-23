Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.