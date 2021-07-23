Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $131.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $118.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $538.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.60 million, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $97,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

