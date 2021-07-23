Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 450,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

