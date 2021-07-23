Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $328.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.10 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

