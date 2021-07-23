Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

VYNE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,844. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

