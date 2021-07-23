Zacks: Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

VYNE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,844. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.