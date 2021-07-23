Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

