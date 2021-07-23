Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.