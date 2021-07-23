Zacks Investment Research Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $316.58 on Monday. argenx has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

