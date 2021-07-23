Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.