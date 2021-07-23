Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Hold

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of FC opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

