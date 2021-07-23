Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Sell

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

