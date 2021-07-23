Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Hold

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.