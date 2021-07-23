Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

