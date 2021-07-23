Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

NYSE TCS opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 173,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.