Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a PE ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.