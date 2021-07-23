Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adagene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $899.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

