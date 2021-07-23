Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

