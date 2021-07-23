Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

CHMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CHMA stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

