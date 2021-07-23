Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

