Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Strong Sell

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 736,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,114. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

