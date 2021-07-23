Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Hold

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of KRUS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,884. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

