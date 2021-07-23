Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

NPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NPCE stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

