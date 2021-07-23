Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

