Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

NYSE SB opened at $3.32 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,059 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

