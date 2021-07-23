Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 79,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

