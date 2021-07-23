Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to “Hold”

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.02. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

