Zacks Investment Research Upgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to “Strong-Buy”

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Consequently, APA is poised for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

