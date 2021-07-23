Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) to “Hold”

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a current ratio of 20.36. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.