Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

GAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GAN stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $683.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,093 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

