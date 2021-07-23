Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Fuel Gas is benefiting from the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell’s assets in Pennsylvania, which aided it to expand operation in the high-productive Appalachian region and boosted free cash flow generation. The company’s pipeline projects under development will help it to upgrade natural gas transmission pipelines. Effective cost management will boost its margins. Stable cash flow allows it to pay regular dividend and its strong liquidity will allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. In the past 12-month period, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, its performance can be impacted by strong competition to natural gas from alternate energy sources. Stringent regulations, weather variations and dependence on the performance of subsidiaries to meet its obligations are concerns.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.30.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

