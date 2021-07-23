Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

