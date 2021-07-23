Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0476 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $76,753.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

