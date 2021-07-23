Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

