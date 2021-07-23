Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 169.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ZVO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zovio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

