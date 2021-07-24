-$0.03 EPS Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.03 on Monday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

