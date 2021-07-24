$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $13,204,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.