-$0.21 EPS Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,399,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,877 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 246,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -18.46. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

