$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,349. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.