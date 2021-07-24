$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 117.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 33.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 242,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

