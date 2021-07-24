$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 55,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

