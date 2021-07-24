$0.37 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.52 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $10,391,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 211,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

