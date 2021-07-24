$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

