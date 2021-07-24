$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

