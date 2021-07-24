-$0.72 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 462,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.