$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

