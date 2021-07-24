$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 25.55. 379,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 27.55.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

