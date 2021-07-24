$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $106.35. 511,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,473. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

