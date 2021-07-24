$1.36 EPS Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.07. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 263,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

